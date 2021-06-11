Johann Said has been reappointed as the president of Floriana FC, the Premier League club announced.

For Said this will be his second spell as the club supremo after he had been at the helm of the Premier League club between 2009 and 2011, a two-year spell that was highlighted by the club winning the FA Trophy after defeating arch rivals Valletta in the final.

The appointment of Said was made during the newly-elected club committee’s first meeting that was held on Thursday night.

The club committee is formed almost entirely by persons who did not serve in the previous administration, with the only exception being Dione Borg who retained his place as general secretary.

Borg will also fill the role of club council member.

