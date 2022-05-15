Founder and CEO of GM International Services Ltd, John A. Gauci-Maistre, who pioneered ship and yacht registration under the Malta flag, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the editor of Maritime Economies, Dionisis Politis, on the occasion of their 10th anniversary.

The award ceremony took place during a luncheon at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Athens, Greece, on May 8. Gauci-Maistre was among four maritime veterans whose careers in the shipping industry exceeded 40 years.

GM International Services Ltd registered the first two yachts on May 13, 1977, making this recognition aptly timed to coincide with the company’s 45th anniversary.

Honours were also awarded to other distinguished industry stakeholders, among whom were the Greek Minister of Maritime and Island Policy, Ioannis Plakiotakis, who was awarded for his overall work in the Greek navy; the Cypriot deputy minister of shipping, Vassilios Demetriades, who was honoured for his contribution to the Cyprus navy; and Captain Dimitris Matthaios, CEO of Arcadia Shipmanagement, chairman of the Green Award Foundation and president of the Ahepa Maritime Chapter, who was awarded for his long career in the navy and also for his social and charitable fund.