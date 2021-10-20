John A. Huber was re-elected to the board of directors of Eurochambres during the general assembly held on October 15. Huber was also elected to the organisation’s budgetary committee.

Established in 1958, Eurochambres represents over 20 million businesses in Europe, employing over 120 million people, 93 per cent of which are SMEs. The organisation has 46 members made up of national associations of chambers of commerce and industry and transnational chamber organisations. It also has a European network of 1,700 regional and local chambers.

“I am privileged to be reconfirmed as a member of the Eurochambres board of directors and budgetary committee. These are difficult times for the economy and we need to ensure the business competitiveness remains high on the EU agenda to ensure a swift recovery. As a director, I will continue ensuring that the priorities of Maltese businesses are well reflected at European level,” Huber said.

Huber is the managing consultant at John Huber and Associates, and previously served as president as well as vice president of the Malta Business Bureau. The Malta Business Bureau congratulated Huber on his re-election and wished him another successful mandate.

During the meeting, the general assembly elected Luc Frieden from the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce as the new president of Eurochambres for the next two years.

The Malta Business Bureau is the EU-business advisory office of The Malta Chamber and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. The organisation is celebrating its 25th anniversary since its inception in 1996.

For more information, contact MBB on info@mbb.org.mt or +356 2125 1719.