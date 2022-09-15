TV broadcaster John Bundy will be back on TVM in October presenting a Saturday night show.

Bundytime, produced by Timecare Media, will start on October 8 and will be aired between 8.50pm and 10.15pm.

The programme’s promo shows Bundy walking along a street in Paola as he is stopped by passers-by, one of whom asks him to produce a "funny programme" to counter the bad news around.

An appeals court had found former Public Broadcasting Services CEO had been unfairly dismissed from his post in November 2017, later winning more than €113,000 in compensation.

The move followed an audit report that found Bundy breached procurement regulations in a €500,000 car lease deal and “consistently bullied” senior management.

But Bundy contested that decision, filing a case before the Industrial Relations Tribunal for unfair dismissal.