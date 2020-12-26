Floriana FC have appointed John Buttigieg as their new first-team coach.
The former Malta coach was given the reins of the team following the resignation of Italian coach Vincenzo Potenza earlier this week.
For Buttigieg this appointment is a return to the cub with who he spent a significant part of his playing career and where he won several trophies.
