John Buttigieg will be no longer be Floriana coach after he stepped down from his role with immediate effect, the club announced.

“John Buttigieg has decided to resign from his position as Floriana FC Coach with immediate effect,” the club’s statement said.

“John Buttigieg has informed the Floriana FC committee that this decision was taken for the best interest of the club.

The Floriana FC committee would like to thank Coach John Buttigieg for his commitment throughout his tenure at the helm of the team.”

