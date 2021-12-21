Criminal proceedings against former EU Commissioner John Dalli over an alleged €60 million bribe to influence EU tobacco legislation have been put off again, at the request of the prosecution.

In a letter to Times of Malta last week, Dalli said Tuesday's case would be put off because the prosecuting officer is on holiday.

The case before the Magistrates’ Courts had already got off to a false start. In September, the first hearing was postponed because the prosecuting officer was indisposed.

Last month, the case was postponed again after lawyers at the attorney general's office, assisting the prosecution, brought up the issue of possible immunity from prosecution. The court was told it was unclear whether Dalli could be formally charged for any acts done in his former official capacity as EU commissioner.

That argument had sparked an animated debate, with Dalli’s lawyers accusing the prosecution of delaying tactics.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo said the court was granting an adjournment for one last time as it was not fair for a person to be left with charges hanging above his head indefinitely.

Times of Malta last week reported that immunity had been lifted by the European Commission.

But prior to Tuesday's scheduled hearing, the prosecution requested a new deferment as the prosecuting officer could not attend.

The request triggered strong objections by Dalli’s lawyers who said they would not tolerate such "ridiculous" delays as a result of the prosecution’s behaviour.

Dalli, now aged 73, wanted this case to start and end once the decision had been taken to press charges against him, they said. He wanted the truth to be outed so that he may prove his innocence, argued his lawyers.

The court put off the case to March.

Lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Stefano Filletti are defence counsel.