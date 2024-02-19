Mellieħa resident John Grima, aged 65, has been chosen to represent the Rest of the World XI in the Over 60’s Cricket World Cup held in Chennai, India.

Grima, who initially played for Malta starting in 1992 and participated in the European Championships, later became a member of the Marsa Cricket Club, engaging in various competitions such as the European Cricket Series.

His last international match for Malta occurred in 2023 against Romania.

Beyond his playing career, Grima has also officiated international cricket matches, including Gibraltar vs Bulgaria and Malta vs Switzerland.

