Depiro BC’s import player HANNAH JOHNSON has become a household name for the local basketball community since joining the side from NCAA Division 1 side the Washington Huskies back in 2019. Kurt Aquilina spoke to the American player about her experience and how she is bringing it all into the women’s game in Malta…

Coming to Malta straight from the United States, one might find that both the difference in the size of the country and basketball community might be a shock. Johnson admitted that size, culture and the nine-hour time difference were the main things she found she had to adapt to the most.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta