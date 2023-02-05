Nottingham Forest moved six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as Brennan Johnson’s stunning strike earned a 1-0 win over struggling Leeds on Sunday.
The Welsh international crashed home a volley from outside the box for the decisive goal after just 14 minutes.
But Keylor Navas was just as much a hero on his Forest debut at the other end to snatch a vital three points for Steve Cooper’s men.
More details on SportsDesk.
