Depiro’s Hannah Johnson, one of three American import players at the club - together with Quinn Cooper and Cordarius Johnson - has returned to the club following COVID-19 repatriation.

The Mtarfa club confirmed her return after a good rookie season in Malta where she reached two finals and also the league Playoffs before all was suspended due to the pandemic back in May.

