British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his priority is keeping the “country safe from Covid”, as a source confirmed to AFP that UEFA is keeping the option open of moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final from Wembley to Budapest.

With the closing stages of the European Championship scheduled to take place in London, The Times reported that Johnson was considering exempting around 2,500 UEFA and FIFA officials, sponsors and broadcasters from quarantine measures in place in Britain due to coronavirus protocols.

This would free them up to attend training sessions, matches, meet with British government ministers and move around freely.

