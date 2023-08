Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson wept tears of joy as she regained her heptathlon world title in Budapest on Sunday.

The 30-year-old 2019 champion edged American Anna Hall by 20 points after finishing within the required three seconds’ leeway in the final event, the 800m.

Johnson-Thompson scored 6,740 points to Hall’s 6,720.

More details on SportsDesk.