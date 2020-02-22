Carnival festivities, which kicked off yesterday, will run until Tuesday. Here is a programme of events.

Today

9.30-11.55am Children’s carnival – performances by children’s dance companies in St George’s Square, Valletta, and a défilé of King Carnival and other triumphal floats along Republic Street up to early afternoon.

3pm Performances by competitive dance companies in St George’s Square, defilé of triumphal and other floats until 7pm. The float parade continues along Republic Street up to late evening.

4-7pm Il-Qarċilla, an irreverent, satirical performance of a mock wedding, penned by Ċikku l-Poplu, produced by Joseph Galea, in St John Street, Valletta.

7-11pm Live DJ set at Tritons Square, Valletta, featuring Tenishia and other local DJs.

Tomorrow

2-7.30pm Carnival show accompanied by a live band in St George’s Square, featuring performances by dance companies and a parade, including the King Carnival float, triumphal and other floats. After the show, the defilé proceeds along Republic Street.

9.30pm Carnival parade in St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun. The parata opens the festival, followed by a parade by dance companies, floats and local band clubs along High Street.

12.30pm Grand parade by carnival floats starting from Castille Square and proceeding via the Granaries, Floriana, Great Seige Road, Ġlormu Cassar Avenue, Castille Square, Merchants Street, Archbishop Street, Republic Street, and City Gate.

2-2.10pm The Sword Dance, or parata in St George’s Square. This is a traditional and historical rendition celebrating the Knights’ victory over the Turks, choreographed by the Ħamrun Boy Scouts and professional dancers from Yada Dance Company directed by Felix Busuttil Galea.

3-6pm Il-Qarċilla, an irreverent, satirical performance of a mock wedding, penned by Ċikku l-Poplu, produced by Joseph Galea, in St John Street, Valletta.

5-10pm Live DJ set at Tritons Square, Valletta, featuring Tenishia and other DJs.

Monday

10am-1pm Dance show in St George’s Square, followed by children’s costume parade along republic Street.

4-8.30pm Dancing competitions in Castille Square, Valletta, followed by the grand défilé of triumphal floats.

Tuesday

10am-1pm Dance shows in St George’s Square, followed by a children’s costume parade along Republic Street.

6-8.30pm Dance competitions in St George’s Square featuring all the dance companies, the King Carnival float and the dancing companies’ floats. Dance groups in costume will parade along Republic Street throughout the evening.

6pm Grand finale. A colourful and spectacular exhibition of carnival floats along St Anne Street, Floriana.

Tickets for the events taking place in St George’s Square and the show in Castille Square on Monday at 4pm may be obtained from www.festivals.mt. However, the dance shows on Monday and Tuesday morning in St George’s Square and the rest of the events are free of charge. For more information about carnival events in other towns and villages in Malta and Gozo, log on to www.festivals.mt.