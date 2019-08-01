Most musical theatre fans, as well as those with a love of Roald Dalh, will have already heard the news that the award-winning musical Matilda will be performed at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in April.

Charles Brunton is leading the workshops.

Now, the hunt is on to find the Maltese Matilda, as well as the other young actors who will take part in the show.

This weekend, actor Charles Brunton, who played the lead role of Miss Trunchbull in the West End and Broadway shows, will run two-hour workshops at Masquerade Theatre School in Msida.

There will be three sessions from those aged 8-11, 10-13, and 17+, with a focus on audition techniques, script work, character creation and more.

Brunton will also share exciting behind-the-scenes insight from his time in Matilda, in which he played one of the world’s most-loved musical theatre roles.

A few places are still available for workshops tomorrow and on Sunday.

To book e-mail, send an e-mail to info@masquerademalta.com