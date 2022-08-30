The SiGMA Group prides itself on its broad horizons, drawing on some of the most vibrant, entrepreneurial and fast-growing industries in the global economy. Its verticals are a globally renowned hub for these respective industries.

This November, SiGMA gathers the best and brightest affiliates from all four corners of the Earth to fill the ranks of its illustrious 300 Spartans. Drawing upon its ever-broadening network of professionals across so many emerging areas, we’ll be inciting the cream of the crop from the industries represented in our main industries. The show will take place from the 14th till the 18th at MFCC Ta’ Qali.

From gaming to dating to the cutting edge of modern technology, affiliates are the digital heroes whose eye-catching content put them above and beyond their peers. Creating networks and communities that can stand the test of time and the fickle trends of cyberspace, these content creators have mastered the art of a good performance and of winning a crowd’s heart.

As a global leader in Affiliation and an international platform for some of the most exciting industries on the planet, SiGMA and its sister-verticals of Affiliate Grand Slam and the AIBC Summit plan to scour both the Earth and the Internet for some of the leading media masters for the pan-vertical extravaganza that only comes once a year; Malta Week 2022.

The expos allow some of the leading projects, start-ups, regulators and institutional investors to have a physical presence at the core of a buzzing network for business development and partnership building. Simultaneously, the Summits are vital platforms for thought-leadership with the leading voices and industry veterans spearheading the future of the industry through inspiring keynotes, enlightening panels and educational workshops.

SiGMA Europe will connect the ever-youthful and entrepreneurial gaming community to celebrate the world’s greatest summit from iGaming, esports and land-based gaming. From competitions to Twitch streams to established affiliate networks, the ecosystem is a hub of activity and growth just waiting to be tapped into by enterprising marketers.

AIBC Europe will act as a global hub for Deep Tech with the Summit itself perpetually being at the cutting edge of the latest technological innovations and economic disruptions. From Blockchain education to the ever-exciting field of Artificial Intelligence, the leading affiliates in the Deep Tech ecosystem will have a chance to be in on some of the most exciting discoveries of the year.

AGS Europe will connect a network of networkers and a market of marketers to come together in a celebration and expansion of an ever-innovative community of global content creators and SEO gurus.

This. Is. MALTA

So where will our brave Spartans be making their (hopefully not) last stand? Malta Week 2022 will see all three of the SiGMA Groups main verticals; SiGMA, AIBC and AGS, debut side-by-side in the same jam-packed week.

Embodying the beautiful Mediterranean scenery you all know and love, Malta is the nexus that will host the industrial giants, institutional magnates, regulatory policy-makers and visionary startups of the iGaming, Deep Tech and online marketing worlds. With November being the perfect reprieve from the baking Mediterranean sun, our delegates will be able to connect and strike partnerships in the perfect mix of sunshine and cool breeze. Fight in the shade indeed.

Malta’s focus on fintech, science, technological innovation, education and iGaming has made it a European hub for economic development and entrepreneurial prosperity. Its pro-business environment and welcoming culture promote the best of both worlds when it comes to business development and affiliation. With an extremely robust digital infrastructure, our lucky delegates and affiliates will be able to benefit from easy access to the internet wherever they are on the island.

Outside of the Summits themselves, the island offers a wealth of historical value and natural beauty. The Maltese Isles have been inhabited for almost the last 8,000 years and have been influenced by some of the most prominent civilizations of the Mediterranean and abroad. From the beautiful sidewalks of the ancient capital of Mdina to the baroque churches of Valletta, a cultured delegate with an eye for history will have a lot of exploring to do. More of a trailblazer? The clean, turquoise-blue waters have carved out beautiful beaches, just there to be explored by any intrepid explorers.

The perfect place to know and be known, our elite core of Spartans will have the time of their lives and be in the position to grow their network under the Mediterranean sun of Malta Week 2022.

Think you’re up for the challenge? Register here.