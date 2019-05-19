As part of the curated exhibition Behind Closed Doors: Fort St Angelo and the Royal Navy 1906-1979, which is marking the 40th anniversary since the departure of foreign military forces from Malta on March 31, 1979, Heritage Malta is organising a thematic harbour cruise on Friday.

This harbour cruise will focus on the various former Royal Navy establishments and facilities spread around the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour, covering docks, hospitals, fortifications, supply facilities and other structures that were in use until 1979.

At the end of the cruise, participants will bewelcomed at Fort St Angelo with a glass of wine and light refreshments. Attendees may then proceed to visit the exhibition.

On this day, the exhibition catalogue will be for sale from the shop at a reduced price. The exhibition’s merchandise, and other Heritage Malta merchandise, will also be available for sale.

Tickets, at €20 (adults) and €15 (seniors, students, children and Heritage Malta members), are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites and online. Meeting place: 6.30pm near the main entrance of Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa. The fort will close at 10.30pm. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org or the official Facebook page.