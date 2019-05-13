In what has become an annual tradition, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Malta Youth Orchestra join forces for a spectacular concert under the direction of conductor Darrel Ang.

The programme features works by Vaughan Williams and Shostakovich among others, together with Stephen Psaila’s Rakkont.

Over 100 musicians will be on stage for an open-air concert in Valletta’s Pjazza Teatru Rjal, which is the highlight of the MYO’s concert season and which officially brings both orchestras’ seasons to a close.

The concert is being held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal on Friday at 9pm. Tickets may be obtained at https://www.kultura.mt/en/events/mpo-myo-joint-concert-Mzg5. This concert is part of the Malta Inter-national Arts Festival.