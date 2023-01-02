Nikola Jokic delivered a triple double with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to spark host Denver over Boston 123-111 in a Sunday showdown of NBA conference leaders.

Two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic made 10-of-13 shots from the floor, including both 3-point attempts, and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line to produce his ninth triple-double of the season.

The Nuggets improved to 24-12, stretching their Western Conference lead to one game with a 10th win in 12 contests and snapping Boston’s four-game win streak.

“We’re playing a good brand of basketball,” said Denver’s Andrew Gordon, who contributed 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

“It’s about handling business. We ended up handling business. It’s not about the other team. It’s about the standard that we hold ourselves to. Tonight we held that standard."

Read full story at www.sportsdesk.com.mt