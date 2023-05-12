The Denver Nuggets crushed the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday to become the first team to reach the NBA conference finals as the Boston Celtics forced a decisive game seven against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Western Conference top seeds Denver dominated from start to finish in Phoenix as they polished off the Suns 4-2 in their best-of-seven conference semi-final.

The Nuggets reached the conference finals for the first time since the Covid “bubble” in Florida in 2020 and will face either reigning champions Golden State or the Los Angeles Lakers, who hold a 3-2 lead in their series and host the Warriors on Friday.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered his third triple-double of the series, scoring 32 points with 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

