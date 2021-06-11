Singer Jon Lukas, the first Maltese artist to break into the UK's Top 40 charts with hit single Can't Afford to Lose, has died aged 72, after a long illness.

The artist, known on stage as Woodenman, released the hit single composed by Gary Benson, in 1970, to international success.

In Lebanon, it kept The Beatles' The Long and Winding Road from making it to the top spot for a long time.

Born Frank Agius in Paola in 1948, he formed the band Woodenman in 1988 and released the album Peoplesounds in 1992. After disbanding, he took the bands moniker and incorporated into his own, going as Jon Lukas Woodenman.

Jon Lukas in the 70's. Photo: Facebook

He placed second in the 1993 Malta Song Festival with the Maltese language song Żommni u Għannaqni, which was later released as an English Language version called The Love That We Share.

In a 2013 interview, Jon told Times of Malta that Can’t Afford to Lose was like his “national anthem” and that his music career took off almost by accident when the hitmaking song fell into his lap.

“You have to remember that back then, telling anyone you wanted to be a pop star was tantamount to madness – they’d give you a funny look and think you’ve lost it,” Lukas said at the time.

“It really all just happened when I wasn’t looking – that opportunity fell from heaven, but it hasn’t quite been as easy ever since.

“I still love doing it, of course but I’m convinced that there was something lucky about Can’t Afford to Lose; it was the right song at the right time, and I happened to be in the right place.”

As news of Jon’s death started spreading on Friday, many who knew and loved him and his music paid tribute to the singer.

“Your body might left our world, but your music will forever remain,” the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association said.

“It was always an honor to work with you, thank you for believing in me,” said singer Lyndsay Pace, who had collaborated with Jon on a song.