Jonathan Attard will be coopted to Parliament on Wednesday to replace Manuel Mallia, who resigned his seat to become Malta’s High Commissioner to the UK.

The Labour Party said in a statement Attard's cooption was unanimously agreed by both its parliamentary group and the national executive.

Attard served as a consultant at the Economy Ministry during Chris Cardona's time as minister there, and previously worked as a reporter for Labour's media arm ONE. He has been practising as a lawyer since 2015, working on several legislative and constitutional reforms in recent years.

He is the fourth person to be coopted into parliament by Labour during this legislature, following Clyde Caruana, Miriam Dalli and Oliver Scicluna.

The PL thanked Mallia for his contribution to politics and wished him well in his new responsibilities.