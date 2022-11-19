Yachting Malta Ltd announced the appointment of Jonathan Borg as chairman of Yachting Malta.

The official appointment was presented by the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Aaron Farrugia.

Borg, who succeeds John Huber, is the third chairman of the public private partnership with the Royal Malta Yacht Club, since its inception in 2015.

With over 30 years of experience in the maritime industry, both in the public and private sectors, Borg has a long track record of steering complex projects.

With a specialisation in research and analysis, he has been instrumental in the introduction of business process re-engineering strategies and plans within the industry both locally and internationally.

