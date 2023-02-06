The Concept Stadium founder and CEO Jonathan Dalli has returned to Malta after travelling to Ethiopia to attend the inauguration of the Jonathan Chetcuti Recreational Ground as part of SiGMA Foundation’s 3-in-1 school building project.

Following the completion of the Camino de Santiago challenge, Dalli raised just over €15,000, which were invested into the outdoor facilities of the school complex that will now start welcoming 700 students in Bonga, Ethiopia.

On April 30, 2022, Dalli flew out to Spain to take on the Camino de Santiago challenge, walking a 130km journey from Sarria to Santiago de Compostela over five days. Prior to this journey, he spent weeks of daily preparation and training to ensure he completes this rewarding and enriching journey.

This project is the second one forming part of the portfolio of the Jonathan Chetcuti Programme, set up by Dalli and Elaine Bonello, the wife of the late Jonathan Chetcuti, who was a co-founder of the Concept Stadium.

In 2021, the programme funded the growth journey of young sailor Richard Schultheis.

“The end of every project always brings with it a series of emotions. Attending the inauguration in Ethiopia has led me towards a newfound strength to continue working on worthy projects through the Jonathan Chetcuti Programme, that keeps the passions of my buddy, business partner and best friend alive and continue to honour him through a variety of initiatives he would have loved to carry out himself,” Dalli said.

“It was a pleasure taking on this challenge and being in Ethiopia, witnessing the hardships of such people yet also being part of a community of smiles, vibrancy and energy. I look forward to future challenges that instil a positive feeling in the lives of people within our communities in Malta as well as abroad.”

For more information, visit www.conceptstadium.com.