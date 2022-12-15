Former police inspector and FIAU manager Jonathan Ferris has been awarded damages to the tune of €20,000 over discriminatory treatment suffered at the hands of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

Ferris had instituted proceedings in 2019 claiming that the commissioner’s failure to reinstate him to the police force after he was sacked from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit breached his fundamental human rights.

The former police officer also claimed that his rights were breached further by the original decision whereby he was not granted a secondment from the police force to the FIAU.

Some 26 other police officers had been seconded to other government entities as well as to the private sector since 2013.

Failing such secondment in his case, Ferris had to leave the police corps when he joined the FIAU in 2016.

Ferris argued that such discriminatory treatment in his regard meant that he lost the right to a service pension.

Judgment was delivered on Thursday by the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction whereby Mr Justice Toni Abela awarded Ferris €20,000 by way of compensation.

Lawyers Andrew Borg Cardona, Therese Comodini Cachia, Jason Azzopardi and Evelyn Borg Costanzi assisted the applicant.

