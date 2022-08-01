Jonathan Holland has been appointed as the new Malta U-18 national coach, the MFA said in a statement.

Holland stepped down as assistant coach with Birkirkara FA last May and now he will take another step forward in his career when he takes charge of the Malta U-18 team.

“The Malta FA is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Holland as the new Malta U18 Coach and Malta U15 Assistant Coach,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

“Jonathan is a very well-known personality in the local football circles.

“In his playing days, he represented Malta at the senior level 18 times, featuring one less (17) during his time with the U21 Team.

“He also captained Malta Under 18 Team in his 6 caps representing his country in this category.

