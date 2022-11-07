Eddie Jones insisted England’s problems were far from serious after a 30-29 defeat by Argentina in their Autumn Nations opener on Sunday.

The Pumas ended a 10-match losing streak in the fixture dating back to 2009 as they won against England at Twickenham for just the second time.

Emiliano Boffelli was Argentina’s hero, the Edinburgh wing scoring 25 of their points, including the clinching penalty 10 minutes from time after going over for one of the visitors’ two tries.

This match had added significance given the two teams will meet again in their opening game of next year’s World Cup in France.

But Jones played down the impact of Sunday’s reverse, which came ahead of what are set to sterner Tests this month against New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

