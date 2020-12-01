Eddie Jones says he hopes his side will put into practice the lessons they learned from last year’s crushing World Cup final defeat against an inexperienced France side in Sunday’s Autumn Nations Cup final.

The Australian veteran has lifted the team from the disappointment of being beaten 32-12 by South Africa in the 2019 final to winning the Six Nations title this year and could round it off on a high at Twickenham against the French.

France inflicted England’s only defeat this year with a 24-17 victory in Paris in February but it will be a vastly different side that Jones’s men face.

French clubs decided to only release top players three times for the international tournament, forcing head coach Fabien Galthie’s hand into picking arguably something less than a France 2nd XV.

