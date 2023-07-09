Coach Eddie Jones said he endured “a long day at the office” in Pretoria after a disastrous start to his second stint in charge of the Wallabies, with Australian media Sunday blasting their defeat to South Africa as an “embarrassment”.

Upbeat before the Rugby Championship opener against an understrength Springboks, he watched his team crash 43-12 on Saturday evening, concede two penalties tries and have two players yellow-carded.

“We just got beaten to the punch,” he admitted after Australia suffered an eighth consecutive loss at Loftus Versfeld since first playing there 60 years ago.

“We really got beaten in the set pieces. We got beaten on the gain line. We got beaten in the air. When you do not win any of those contests, it is going to be a long day at the office, which it was for us tonight.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com