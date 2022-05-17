England rugby coach Eddie Jones said rising star Henry Arundell reminds him of Australia great Matt Giteau as he called the teenager into the senior squad for the first time.

The 19-year-old London Irish full-back is one of 10 uncapped players included in a 36-man training group announced on Tuesday ahead of England’s three-Test tour of Australia in July.

Arundell has scored seven tries in 12 senior appearances for London Irish, including a sensational slaloming effort in their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Toulon.

Jones, who gave Wallabies playmaker Giteau his Test debut in 2002 when coach of his native Australia, said he had been impressed by Arundell’s mentality as well as his skill.

“He’s got exceptional pace,” he said. “He probably reminds me a lot of Matt Giteau in terms of his desire to attack – not the way he plays, but his desire to attack.

