England coach Eddie Jones is adamant that Italy are making “rapid progress” even though his much-changed side will be overwhelming favourites to inflict more Six Nations misery on the Azzurri.

Jones has made six personnel changes and two positional switches for Sunday’s second-round match in Rome following England’s 20-17 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend.

But that reverse is nothing compared with Italy’s woes — last week’s 37-10 thumping by France was their 33rd successive defeat in the Six Nations.

