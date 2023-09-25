Australia head coach Eddie Jones on Sunday apologised for the Wallabies’ record defeat to Wales but insisted he was “committed” to the job.

“I would like to apologise to all Australia supporters,” said Jones after the 40-6 Rugby World Cup thrashing.

Australian media reports claimed Jones has been interviewed by the Japanese federation about taking over their team after the tournament.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, mate,” said Jones, when probed about the alleged interview, before later adding he took “umbrage” with those questioning his commitment.

