ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Jonny 61

BALZAN 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti-5 (46 H. Bonello-5), S. Borg-6, J. Mbong-6, R. Prso-6, E. Freitas-6, U. Duranovic-6 (87 Ederson) O. Bjelicic-6, N. Krstic-5 (46 L. Montebello-6.5), M. Emerson-5, R. Camenzuli-5, Jonny-7 (87 Y. Nenov).

BALZAN

D. Golovic-5, I. Bozovic-6, A. Prates-5, S. Arab-5, T. Caruana-4 (77 M.Aguek), P. Fenech-5.5 (77 M. Grima), J. Grech-5.5, N. Braunovic-5 (64 N. Zerjal), M. Raso-5, Leonardo-5 (67 R. Michibuchi), A. Andrejic-5.5 (67 A. Katanic).

Referee: Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards: Braunovic, Jonny, Prsa, Camenzuli, Mbong, Duranovic, Bozovic.

BOV player of the match: Jonny (Ħamrun Spartans)

Champions Ħamrun got off to a winning start with a goal from Jonny securing victory against Balzan.

Luciano Zauri’s side were in control for almost the entire match but failed to capitalise and secure a lead despite penning their opponents for most of the opening period.

The Spartans improved after the break and their pressure was rewarded when the Brazilian headed home early in the second half. Oliver Spiteri’s side could not find an equaliser as Ħamrun held on.

