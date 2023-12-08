ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 4

Jonny 12, 31, 62

Eder 90

BIRKIRKARA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, S. Borg (76 J. Corbalan), L. Montebello (68 Y. Nenov), J. Mbong, R. Prsa, Elionay, U. Djuranovic, O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli, Jonny (82 Eder).

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski, J. Pajovic, E. Pepe, Adailton (62 M. Maia), Y. Yankam, P. Mbong, K. Zammit, A. Satariano, E. Pena Beltre, S. Zibo, A. Diakite.

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Pepe, J. Mbong, Montebello, Prsa, Yankam, Nenov.

Attendance, 3,711.

Ħamrun Spartans ended a 31-year-wait to secure the BOV Super Cup emphatically when they brushed aside Birkirkara in a one-sided final at the National Stadium.

Brazilian striker Jonny was the architect behind the Spartans victory as the nippy Brazilian scored a fine hat-trick and Eder added a fourth that not only avenged last week’s damaging league defeat to the same Birkirkara but more importantly handed the club their sixth success in the competition.

Yesterday’s triumph saw the Spartans maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition as the Reds have won all six Super Cup finals played in their club history.

Ħamrun fully deserved their victory yesterday as they were on top of their game right from the outset.

