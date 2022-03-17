National elite athletes Carla Scicluna and Jordan Gusman are in Belgrade, Serbia, where they will be representing Malta in the upcoming World Indoor Championships on Friday.

This event is the most prestigious athletics competition during the winter season and will see the two Maltese athletes compete with some of the world’s most renowned names in the sport.

Twelve reigning individual Olympic champions are among the entries for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade taking place between Friday and Sunday.

The star-studded line-up in Belgrade includes record-holders Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump) as well as Olympic sensation Marcell Jacobs (60m).

A total of 680 athletes from 137 countries have been entered for the global event in Serbia. Both Maltese athletes will be on track this morning. Carla Scicluna will be running the 60m sprint – the fastest even in indoor athletics while Jordan Gusman will feature in the 3000m race.

