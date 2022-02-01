Jordan Gusman lowered the 3,000 metres indoor national record on his way to booking his place at the World Indoor Championships.

The Maltese long-distance runner was in action at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic and managed to complete the distance in a time of seven minutes 44.40 seconds to finish third in the race.

Gusman’s performance takes further significance when one considers that he is the first Maltese runner to qualify for any indoor championship at world level on his own merit.

The double gold medallist at the Montenegro GSSE will now be representing Malta at the next World Athletics Indoor Championships, being held in Belgrade, Serbia, in March.

