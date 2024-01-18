Jordan Henderson has moved a step closer to ending his much-criticised spell with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq by undergoing a medical with Dutch side Ajax, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Thursday.

The 33-year-old England midfielder has been with the Saudi club for just six months since leaving Liverpool, whom he captained to their first league title in 30 years in 2020 and also to Champions League glory in 2019.

“Henderson came late on the first day of the Abu Dhabi camp. He trained for two days, then missed yesterday’s training, heading to Dubai to undergo medical examinations with Ajax,” the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

