Jorge Santos Silva is set for a return to Maltese football after he has agreed to rejoin Hibernians, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

“Jorge Santos signs for Hibernians for another spell till the end of the season with an option for another year. We wish him all the best at our Club,” the Paolites said in a statement.

The Brazilian forward needs no introduction after a highly-successful spell in Maltese football which saw him first join Vittoriosa Stars where he made 24 appearances before joining Sliema Wanderers in the summer of 2011.

Birkirkara were his next club in 2012 before he returned home.

In 2013 he was back in Malta at Tarxien before joining Naxxar.

Two years later, he moved to Hibernians and was involved in the Paolites’ title run which saw them finish only behind to Valletta.

Since then he moved to the Middle East where he was on the books of Al Batin in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia’s Johor before returning to the Saudi where he played for Al-Qadsiah and Al-Tai.