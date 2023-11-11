Italy coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday called up Jorginho and Federico Chiesa as the European champions face two key Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Having led Napoli to the Serie A title last season Spalletti took over from Roberto Mancini in August with Italy third in Group C behind England and Ukraine.

Italy next take on North Macedonia in Rome on November 17 and Ukraine three days later in Germany and need four points from the two matches to qualify.

Midfielder Jorginho, who has 48 caps, last wore the Azzurri jersey in June.

The 31-year-old, whose two missed penalties contributed to Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, has been recalled after a good start to the season with Arsenal.

