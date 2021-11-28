Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea were frustrated as Jorginho rescued a 1-1 draw against Manchester United after the Italian’s blunder allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front on Sunday.

Tuchel’s side dominated for long periods at Stamford Bridge but fell behind when Jorginho’s poor control presented Sancho with the chance to score early in the second half.

Jorginho made amends for that mistake as he stroked home a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.

