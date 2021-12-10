Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea midfielder Jorginho will ignore the pain of his back injury to play in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds.

Jorginho missed Chelsea’s Champions League draw at Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday because of the ongoing back problem.

But, with Chelsea ravaged by injuries in midfield, Blues boss Tuchel revealed the Italy star is willing to put his body on the line when Leeds visit Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante has been ruled out again with a knee injury and Mateo Kovacic is isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, while Trevoh Chalobah is also sidelined.

