The 2022/2023 women’s league campaign was expected to provide the toughest test to Birkirkara in recent years.

Yet, the Stripes managed to find a way to step up, keep winning and remain the team to beat in Maltese football.

On Tuesday night, old foes Hibernians handed them their 11th title after upsetting second-place Swieqi United who were trailing the Stripes by six points.

