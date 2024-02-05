Jose Borg is set for double role at Birkirkara FC for the remainder of this season after the Premier League club announced that the women’s team coach will also take charge of the men’s selection.

The club said in a statement that they took this decision as Chetcuti could not remain in charge as head coach as the UEFA Men Licensing process do not permit him to stay beyond 60 days, a term that now has expired.

Borg has been at the helm of the Birkirkara women’s team for the past 18 months and last season he helped the club to win the league title as well as the Super Cup.

However, Borg will now be given the responsibility to guide the men’s team who are desperate to revive their fortunes and mount a strong challenge for European football this summer.

