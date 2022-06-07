Malta women’s champions Birkirkara have announced Jose Borg as their new first-team coach, as he put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The UEFA Pro license holder had returned to Malta after a brief experience with Manitoba FC in North American football.

For Borg, this will be a return to the women’s game after previously coaching Hibernians, Raiders Luxol and Gozo Women.

