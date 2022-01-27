Maltese coach Jose Borg is set to guide FC Manitoba in the USL League 2 as they will launch their campaign with a home opener against Thunder Bay Chill on May 28.

Borg, who took over at the club in March 2021, was set to be in charge of Manitoba in the USL League already last year, but the Canadian-based club had to postpone their participation due to the pandemic situation.

