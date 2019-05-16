TAO Productions presents José González Live in Malta – a solo show featuring one of the most brilliant songwriters of our time. González is a Swedish-Argentinian indie folk singer-songwriter and guitarist from Gothenburg, Sweden. He will be performing at the City Theatre, Valletta on Friday at 9pm.

His trademark sound is a simple solo classical guitar coupled with soft vocal melodies. He is known for writing hauntingly beautiful music and since he released his first album, Veneer, he has been touring the world playing at festivals and sell-out theatres. With three albums under his belt, a best new artist Swedish Grammy and several appearances on various prime time TV shows, González has been taking this music segment by storm.

His music has been used to create some of the greatest music moments on television, including The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, featuring Ben Stiller, and many more.

Seating is limited. For tickets visit trackagescheme.com or call 7900 5055. Doors open at 8pm.