Former minister Jose' Herrera made a comeback in court on Wednesday, appearing as defence counsel for an alleged arsonist after a hiatus of nine years while he served as minister.

Magistrate Victor Axiak was among those who welcomed him back to court, just three days after the election results were announced.

Herrera and lawyer Matthew Xuereb were representing Jonathan Lee Borg, 38, from Hamrun, who was charged with setting a car on fire in Marsa on March 17.

Police Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna, from the police arsons unit, explained that police investigations began after the receipt of an arson report. He said CCTV footage enabled the police to trace the accused's movements before the arson.

The footage showed him arrive in Marsa by bus from his home in Hamrun.

Borg was arrested outside the Detox Centre in Guardamangia on Tuesday.

The inspector said that a search at his residence yielded the shoes, tracksuit and trousers he wore when the arson was carried out, as well as the bag he carried.

Borg, who said he was an unemployed cleaner, pleaded not guilty.

Herrera requested bail but the prosecution objected strongly, saying the victims, who had another car destroyed by arson at the beginning of the year, still had to testify.

Inspector Scicluna also said that evidence the police had in hand showed that Borg was commissioned to carry out the crime. Referring to the January arson, he said two suspects were currently in jail.

Herrera said he observed more reluctance by the court to grant bail during his time away from court.

Magistrate Axiak turned down the request since Borg did not offer the necessary guarantees that he would not tamper with evidence. He was remanded in custody. Police inspectors Mario Xiberras and Andy Rotin also prosecuted while lawyer Clint Tabone appeared parte civile.