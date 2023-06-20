Spanish international Jose Luis Mato, known as Joselu, said Tuesday it was a “dream” come true to return to Real Madrid, 11 years after he left.
“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since the day I left, I’m very excited,” Joselu, 33, told a press conference in the Spanish capital.
The forward has scored three goals in four appearances for his country and arrives from Espanyol on a year-long loan with option to buy to help Madrid reinforce a depleted attack.
Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have left, leaving room for major reinforcements.
Read the full story on Sportsdesk...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us