Spanish international Jose Luis Mato, known as Joselu, said Tuesday it was a “dream” come true to return to Real Madrid, 11 years after he left.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since the day I left, I’m very excited,” Joselu, 33, told a press conference in the Spanish capital.

The forward has scored three goals in four appearances for his country and arrives from Espanyol on a year-long loan with option to buy to help Madrid reinforce a depleted attack.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz have left, leaving room for major reinforcements.

