Joselu struck twice as Real Madrid strolled into first place in La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are two points clear of shock title challengers Girona after a catch-up fixture which means both sides have played 22 matches.

Striker Joselu headed Madrid in front in the first half and finished lethally early in the second to put his team in command against their mid-table opposition.

