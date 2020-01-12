Today sees the official end of Joseph Muscat’s term of office. In reality, despite his desperate attempt to rewrite history, our disgraced prime minister’s term ended much before. All he has done is prolong his political existence, living on borrowed time, in an attempt to clean up any proof of his and his crony Keith Schembri’s multiple misdemeanours.

This ‘extra time’ he has conceded himself has, however, also meant that the people have had more opportunity to replay his past actions and behaviour, using the metaphorical footballing VAR and moviola to scrutinise them carefully. Both give the observer the opportunity of hindsight. And this ‘replay’ of past events only reinforces our sentiment of disgust and anger at his betrayal, at his very dishonest and devious behaviour.

Indeed, the 50-day grace period intended for him and Schembri to try and clean up and launder the traces of their greed has also provided Muscat with the opportunity to add to his curriculum, while still in office, the prestigious award of… the most corrupt politician in the world. Prosit tassew, Joseph, I am sure you are very happy to have been the recipient of such a trophy while still in office.

Maybe, this one-off trophy should be hung in the Labour headquarters for everyone to see and witness, as it could serve as a reminder to other future leaders, both of the PL and of Malta.

Muscat has disappointed a lot of people coming from different political and social backgrounds. At the beginning they had really believed in him and placed their full trust in the rhetoric he was selling.

I am convinced that the ones who feel most betrayed by his greedy behaviour are those diehard Labourites still living in denial, who genuinely thought that the man from Burmarrad, following his Brussels experience, would bring about a revamp of the social principles of justice and equality they strongly believed in. Hard facts have shown that they were all duped by the ‘ginger’ with the smirk on his face.

As for myself, I was only taken in by the antics of the new kid on the block for around a year after his election. Basically, I was elected chairman of Alternattiva Demokratika a few weeks after Muscat had been elected mexxej of the PL. He was elected in June 2008; I, a month later.

A few weeks after my election, I was contacted – through an intermediary – by the former president of the Malta Labour Party and one of Muscat’s mentors, Mario Vella, who asked whether we could meet and have a chat. My nearly seven-year stint in Brussels as secretary general of the European Green Party had taught me that in politics, you dis­cuss issues not only with your political allies but even with your adversaries. So meet we did.

In short, the gist of our first meeting consisted, first of all, in Vella asking us at AD to give Muscat a chance to settle down, not to attack him, since he was well meaning and had great ideas for the betterment of the environment. His second proposal was the following: “We offer you the possibility of taking over the environment department at the Labour Party.” This already revealed what was at the back of their mind: the absorption of Alternattiva Demokratika by the supposed new moviment.

After consultation with the AD executive of the time, I went back with a very clear answer: “As for your offer to ‘absorb’ AD, thank you very much. We have already had the same offer on other occasions from the PN… and we were not that foolish and gullible to give up our autonomy and freedom of thought as a distinct political party.” As for the rest, we were prepared to wait and see if Muscat was really going to work for the complete reform of the institutions of our country and the betterment of its environment.

During this non-belligerent period, which lasted roughly until the June 2009 EP elections, I began to experience Muscat’s sleazy way of going about things. I had been informed that every PL village club had been instructed to identify dissatisfied Nationalists in their village/towns. These would then be called up for a “one-to-one” meeting at the PL headquarters with the “leader maximo”, who would confront them with the question: “X’għandek bżonn?” (What do you need?) With the promise of satisfying their needs once in power, Muscat started buying the votes of the disgruntled Nationalists.

But he did not stop at that. He actually even began calling and setting up meetings with people from Alternattiva. He started off with those who were no longer active in the party. Fair enough. One of them contested as PL candidate for local councils and is still there today cheering Muscat as he sinks deeper in the mud.

Another former AD activist sincerely believed that Muscat’s new movement could bring about the desired change this country craved, joined this moviment and eventually contested elections on the PL ticket of his own free will but was quickly put off by the manoeuvring in the council. I salute Carmel Hili for having resigned when he realised that the principles he believed in were being trampled upon.

But Muscat’s arrogance in believing that everyone had a price went one step too far. While we were giving him time to settle down, he actually had the gall to start contacting individual members of Alternattiva’s executive committee, trying to entice them with all sorts of promises to join Labour. He even went so far as to call in AD’s treasurer of the time.

Little did he know that the men and women in AD are made of stern stuff and that their concept of loyalty means adhering to set principles and values, and not bootlicking the mexxej of the day.

Accustomed as he is to faithful lackeys, Muscat never expected to encounter people of such principle. I salute Simon Galea for being a man of principle and sending Muscat and his enticing offers packing.

Having witnessed such disgusting and disloyal behaviour on the part of the ‘ginger’ who was still in Opposition, it was easy for me to decide and act.

Today, I pride myself on having decided 10 years ago that I would have nothing to do with immoral people of the ilk of Muscat.

Unfortunately, I cannot pride myself on having done enough to prevent him from trampling on the name and reputation of our country, as he has done.

I sincerely hope that the new prime minister of Malta has learnt the lesson forthcoming from his predecessor’s indecent behaviour.

Arnold Cassola is an academic and politician, a former secretary general of the European Green Party and a former member of the Italian Parliament.